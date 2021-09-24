Watch live as Pelosi speaks ahead of vote on abortion rights bill

You can watch live as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is joined by Democratic congresswomen to speak about the Women’s Health Protection Act ahead of a planned vote on the issue.

The bill is particularly pertinent given the recent abortion restrictions that have been passed in the state of Texas, and were not struck down when they reached the Supreme Court.

The laws in Texas make it illegal for anyone to get an abortion after 6 weeks gestation – a point at which many women do not even know they are pregnant.