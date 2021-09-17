Watch live as Nancy Pelosi speaks in London on ‘state of American democracy’

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is speaking in London’s Chatham House on the “state of American democracy” a day after she held talks with Prime Minister Boris Johnson in which she emphasised the continued support for the Good Friday Agreement across the pond.

Pelosi reportedly warned the prime minister that the US Congress would never pass a free trade agreement with the UK, if the actions of Johnson’s government put the peace process in peril as the fallout from the agreement made with the EU on the Brexit deal continues.