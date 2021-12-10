Watch live: Torch light parade in honour of Nobel Peace Prize laureates

A torch light parade is being held in Oslo on Friday (10 December) to honour the joint winners of the Nobel Peace Prize , Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov.

Ressa and Muratov won for their contributions to the free press around the world, with both contributing original journalism in countries where free speech is under threat.

The first person from the Philippines to win the Nobel Peace Prize, the 58-year-old Ressa offered a bleak assessment of the media industry, saying: "the era of competition for news is dead.”