Watch live as Dominic Raab faces Angela Rayner at PMQs

British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab is standing in for Boris Johnson for this week’s PMQs as the latter is in New York attending the annual UN General Assembly.

Raab may have recently got a demotion from foreign secretary to justice, which he is reportedly unhappy about – but he remains Johnson’s deputy for such matters.

The fact that Raab has retained his positions as deputy PM “demonstrates his seniority within government and the trust the prime minister places with him,” a No 10 spokesperson has been quoted as saying.