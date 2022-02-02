Watch live as Boris Johnson faces PMQs amid fresh claims over lockdown parties

The prime minister is set to be grilled by Labour's Keir Starmer in another gruelling PMQ's.

Boris Johnson and Sir Keir are to come face to face for the first time since the prime minister falsely claimed the Labour leader failed to prosecute paedophile Jimmy Saville when he was head of the CPS.

Yesterday, the Guardian reported Mr Johnson attended another alcohol-fuelled party inside No 10 during January 2021's lockdown.

The newest allegations come to light a day after Sue Gray published her inquiry into lockdown socialising inside government buildings.

