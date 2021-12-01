Watch live as Supreme Court hears arguments in Mississippi abortion case

The US Supreme Court is hearing arguments in the Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization case, which represents the biggest threat to abortion rights in the US since the landmark Roe v Wade was made in 1973.

The Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization case would seek to ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy and have massive repercussions for millions of Americans around the country.

Currently, the Roe v Wade ruling protects the right to terminate a pregnancy up to 24 weeks of gestation.