In Rajkot, India a horse had to be rescued after falling into a rubbish filled canal so deep it was up to the animal’s neck. The local fire brigade was alerted after passersby saw the horse from a nearby bridge. One rescuer supported himself on the surface of the canal with life bouys in order to get a rope out to the creature. The rescue operation lasted half an hour before the horse was freed and taken to a vet for examination. The horse was had been used at a wedding ceremony earlier before getting stuck for five hours.