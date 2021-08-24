The Tokyo Paralympics will begin today with the opening ceremony kicking the games off despite rising cases of Covid-19.

Japan’s National Stadium will host the ceremony before 4,400 athletes, representing 162 nations, go on to complete in their sport of choice weeks after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The theme of the Opening Ceremony is “We Have Wings” which intends to raise awareness of the courage of the athletes at the Games.

Organisers have said the theme backs the game’s overall message “Moving Forward”.

Tokyo is the first city to host two Paralympic Games, 57 years on from their first Games in 1964.