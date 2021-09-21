Watch live as UN General Assembly kicks off with Biden and Bolsonaro

The 76th annual UN General Assembly is kicking off with US President Joe Biden and President of Brazil Jair Bolsono to deliver speeches in what are likely to be two very different addresses in New York.

This will be the first speech Biden gives to the UN as president, having been elected in November of last year after defeating incumbent Donald Trump.

Bolsonaro is an outlier among world leaders in refusing to get a Covid vaccine, with Boris Johnson telling the president of Brazil to get the jab in a meeting yesterday (20 September).