Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is holding her usual briefing with the press as the country continues to deal with the aftermath of a particularly violent storm season that has brought adverse weather conditions as far up as New York .

Both the Empire State and neighbouring New Jersey have been hit by flooding in recent weeks, as Hurricane Ida made its way up the Atlantic coast after being downgraded to a storm.

Psaki will be joined at the briefing by Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and Director of the National Economic Council Brian Deese.