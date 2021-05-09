A huge waterspout was spotted on Barnegat Bay between Toms River and Seaside Heights in New Jersey Saturday, May 8. Footage filmed by a passer-by shows the waterspout swirling out at sea.

According to the Met Office, funnel clouds, also known as a tuba, form when a rotating column of wind draws in cloud droplets. They become defined as a waterspout if they make contact with a body of water, or a tornado if they reach land. They are usually seen when heavy rain, hail, thunder and lightning are on the way.