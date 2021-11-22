Police chief Dan Thompson said his department had taken one person of interest into custody following five deaths and 40 injuries after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade on Sunday.

The police chief did not believe the SUV driver had fired a weapon following early reports of gunshots and said that one officer had fired at the vehicle in an attempt to stop it.

Mr Thompson said he didn’t yet know if there is any connection to terrorism.

