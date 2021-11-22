Emergency vehicles were at the scene of an incident in Wisconsin late Sunday after a speeding vehicle ploughed into a Christmas parade, hitting more than 20 people, many of them children.

Police chief Dan Thompson said his department had taken one person of interest into custody and seized the vehicle and said he didn’t yet know if there is any connection to terrorism.

Witnesses described the “horrifying” incident and said the driver of the SUV was “going from side to side, targeting people”.

