Video footage from a Waukesha livestream shows a red SUV driving at high speed past band members and cheerleaders before hitting crowds.

At least five people died and 40 injured after the vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade on Sunday in Waukesha, Wisconsin, city officials have said.

Police chief Dan Thompson said his department had taken one person of interest into custody and said he didn’t yet know if there is any connection to terrorism.

