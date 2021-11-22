At least five people have died and more than 40 are injured after an SUV rammed into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, a suburb of Milwaukee.

The vehicle ploughed high speed into band members and cheerleaders marching four abreast in close formation at 4:39pm on Sunday afternoon.

Children and adults taking part in the Wisconsin parade were struck before it fled.

Dan Thompson, the local police chief, said his department had taken one person of interest into custody and seized the vehicle.

He said he didn’t yet know if there was any connection to terrorism.

