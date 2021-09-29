Wayne Couzens claimed a Romanian gang “made him abduct Sarah Everard to pay off his debts and threatened to take his family away”.

Couzens, 48, snatched the 33-year-old marketing executive off the streets of South West London on March 3 as she walked home from a friend’s home in Clapham Common.

New footage captures Couzens claiming he was “forced” to kidnap Sarah.

He tells Metropolitan police officers: “I have been lent on by, I don’t know who they are, a group, a gang, whatever.

“They told me I need to go and pick up girls and give them to them so, I said, ‘happily’.”