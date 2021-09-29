Wayne Couzens called a vet after fearing the family dog might have “separation anxiety” minutes before buying items to dispose of Sarah Everard’s body, a court has heard.

Former Metropolitan Police officer Couzens is today (September 29) being sentenced for the murder of the 33-year-old marketing executive after kidnapping her off the streets of South London.

In the call played in court, a calm Couzens explains the family dog might have “separation anxiety” and wishes to look into the animal being “medicated” for the condition.

The married father-of-two made the call hours after burning Ms Everard’s body, clothing and possessions inside a refrigerator.