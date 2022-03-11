‘We fear tomorrow we won’t wake up,’ Ukrainian in Odesa tells Independent TV

“We fear tomorrow we won’t wake up,” Valeria Khrystoforova exclusively told Independent TV whilst hiding in the city of Odesa, southern Ukraine.

Before the war started, Valeria was a chief accountant, but the Ukrainian native now spends her days hiding in fear every time the air raid siren goes off.

Valeria is also aiding the less fortunate people in Odesa, providing them with money and basic necessities.

