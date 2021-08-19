A new campaign which looks to "transform the lives" of disabled people around the world has been announced today, ahead of its official launch at the Paralympics next week. WeThe15, which references the 1.2 million disabled people who represent 15 per cent of the global population, was founded by organisations such as the International Paralympic Committee, the European Commission and Unesco in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement on their website, the global coalition said it is "uniting to change attitudes and create more opportunities" for disabled people and to "improve mobility and accessibility".