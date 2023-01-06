Gas station destroyed as storm wreaks havoc in California

A gas station in California was torn to pieces after a storm brought damaging winds and rain to the state on Thursday, 5 January.

The conditions from a powerful “atmospheric river” contributed to the deaths of at least two people, including a child whose home was hit by a falling tree, and knocked out power for tens of thoudands.

Thursday’s storm is the latest of three atmospheric river storms in the last week to reach the drought-stricken state.

A state of emergency has been declared in order to coordinate a quick aid response.

Sign up for our newsletters.