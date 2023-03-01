Missing dog found after surviving 17 days in historic California snowstorm

A dog who went missing for 17 days, surviving an historic snowstorm in California, has reunited with its family.

Marlee, Lizbeth Berzinski’s beloved pooch, disappeared after jumping out of the back window of a car when it hit black ice and crashed.

After a Big Bear resident posted a picture of Marlee on social media, the family tracked pawprints and was able to locate their pet.

As Marlee went missing, a snowstorm hit the state. Around five feet of snow was predicted in the Sierra Nevada and Southern California mountains, with the National Weather Service labelling it an “historic” event.

