Wes Streeting questions whether Boris Johnson is best Conservative Party has to offer

Labour politician Wes Streeting has questioned whether Boris Johnson is the best the Conservative Party has to offer during an appearance on BBC’s Newsnight.

Mr Streeting said: “Are the Tories seriously telling the country that Boris Johnson is the best the Conservative party has to offer our country? If that’s the case, after everything we’ve seen, Tory voters will start making judgments about Tory MPs judgment.”

Boris Johnson has been warned a leadership challenge is “on the cards” in the new year after 99 Conservative MPs defied him over Plan B Covid restrictions.

