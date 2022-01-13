Wes Streeting says 'prime minister not fit to lick the boots of NHS workers'

Labour MP Wes Streeting said today in parliament that the “prime minister is not fit to lick the boots of NHS workers”.

The Shadow Health Secretary clashed with Sajid Javid’s defence of the Prime Minister’s behaviour after he apologised for attending a party in Downing Street as lockdown restrictions were still in place.

Mr Streeting said: “That wasn’t an apology. It was the most shameful performance by a Prime Minister in the House of Commons in living memory.”

