What is the Government's level up strategy?

The Government ‘s plans to “level up” the country have finally been fleshed out.

Michael Gove has detailed some of Downing Street’s plans for the coming months.

“The white paper that we’re publishing today sets out a detailed stategy to make oppurtinity more equal”, said the Secretary of State whilst speaking at the House of Commons.

Levelling up has been a slogan of Prime Minister Boris Johnson since his electoral campaign in 2019, but the cabinet have failed to detail exactly what it meant up until now.

