WhatsApp has launched its first global advertising campaign after a privacy policy announcement earlier this year caused concern among some users over possible increased data sharing.

The campaign includes three films that aim to demonstrate that privacy is the Facebook-owned messaging platform’s top priority.

This humourous spot shows two couples having a meal at a restaurant. As one couple dominates the conversation, the other duo message each other under the table using WhatsApp. The caption reads: “What brought them together, with end-to-end encryption, only they know.”