‘Honest man’ Boris Johnson did not knowingly mislead parliament, says Tory minister

Boris Johnson is an “honest man” who did not “knowingly mislead parliament” over Partygate, Chris Heaton-Harris has said.

The Northern Ireland secretary spoke on Sunday morning (5 March), after the privileges committee released a report saying it would have been “obvious” to the former prime minister that No 10 gatherings breached Covid lockdown restrictions.

“I believe him to be an honest man and he did not knowingly mislead parliament,” Mr Heaton-Harris told Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg on BBC One.

He added that he “directly asked” Mr Johnson the question himself.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.