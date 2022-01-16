Wheelchair user rescued after falling onto train tracks

An elderly wheelchair user was rescued by emergency services after falling onto tracks at a Hungarian metro station.

Footage captures the victim trapped on the tracks underneath his wheelchair at the Ecseri ut station in Budapest.

Emergency service workers quickly leap onto the tracks to lift the man back onto the platform.

Hungarian Disaster Management officials said the train was able to stop in time without hitting the man.

The man in his 60s was hospitalised with serious injuries.

Sign up to our newsletters.