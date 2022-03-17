White House holds briefing ahead of Biden talk with Xi Jinping

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a briefing ahead of the US President's talk with his Chinese counterpart.

President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet virtually on Friday to discuss Russia’s war in Ukraine and managing competition between the US and China.

“This is part of our ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication between the United States and the [People’s Republic of China],” a statement from the White House read.

