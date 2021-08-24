Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is briefing journalists on what has been another difficult day for the Biden administration.

The president is due to make remarks later on the situation in Afghanistan after meeting with other world leaders on a virtual G7 call.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Taliban suggested there would be “consequences” if US troops are not withdrawn from the nation by the 31 August deadline originally set.

However, it is reported that the UK, France and others have made demands to Mr Biden to hold Kabul airport past the deadline in order to ensure evacuations can continue.