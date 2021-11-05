Watch live as White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds briefing

White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is holding a briefing with reporters, on the same day President Joe Biden has also pleaded with members of his own party to push his massive spending plans through Congress.

Mr Biden spent much of Friday personally calling Democrats, urging them to back him and vote.

"I’m asking every House member to vote yes on both these bills right now. Let's show the world that America's democracy can deliver and propel our country forward," he said in a public address.

