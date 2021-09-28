Watch live as White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a briefing.

It comes after President Biden received his COVID-19 booster shot yesterday, days after federal regulators recommended and approved a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine for Americans age 65 or older.

After receiving his jab, the president made remarks encouraging others to get vaccinated if they have not done so already.

Ms Psaki is also expected to address today’s National Voter Registration Day while discussing Texas Republicans’ proposed congressional maps that would protect the seats they hold as the state begins its redistricting process.