Karine Jean-Pierre is to hold a White House briefing on Thursday, as American citizens respond to new coronavirus guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). On Tuesday, the CDC advised Americans who have been fully vaccinated to continue to wear masks indoors with "substantial and high transmission".

Jean-Pierre, who is the White House principal deputy press secretary, made history in May when she became the first openly gay person - and the first Black woman in 30 years - to brief reporters in the White House.