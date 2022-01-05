Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, is holding a briefing with reporters on Wednesday (5 January).

Discussion about President Joe Biden’s response to the surge in Omicron cases across the nation dominated discussion yesterday, with the administration also being briefed by the White House Covid-19 Response Team.

Earlier this week, over one million coronavirus infections were recorded in the US, a daily record.

It’s likely Psaki will once again be questioned about Mr Biden’s response to Omicron when she meets with reporters.

