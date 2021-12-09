Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, is holding a briefing with journalists.

She will be taking questions during a week that has seen tensions rise between the US and Russia over the latter nation’s escalating crisis with Ukraine.

President Joe Biden has warned Vladimir Putin that there could be “severe consequences” should Russia launch an attack, but also ruled out sending US troops to Ukraine.

Ms Psaki will likely take questions on the ongoing situation, as well as on a number of other domestic and foreign policy topics, during her briefing.

