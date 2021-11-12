Watch live as press secretary Jen Psaki holds White House briefing

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is holding a briefing with reporters on Friday (12 November).

She will be taking questions just hours after president Joe Biden signed legislation that stops companies judged to be a security threat from receiving new telecoms equipment licences in the US.

It means equipment from Huawei, ZTE and three other Chinese companies cannot be used in the nation’s telecoms networks.

The bill passed through Congress with unanimous support from the Senate and only four votes against it in the House of Representatives.

Sign up to our US evening newsletter here.