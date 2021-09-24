Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is hosting a briefing with journalists alongside Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

The pair are likely to be questioned on the government’s handling of refugees at the US-Mexico border, a discussion that has dominated press briefings this week.

On Thursday, Psaki answered numerous questions relating to the thousands of Haitian migrants who have arrived in the US.

Friday’s conference also comes shortly after President Joe Biden hosted the inaugural Quad Leaders Summit, welcoming prime ministers from Australia, India and Japan to the White House.