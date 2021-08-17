Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is holding a briefing alongside National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Tuesday.

Much of the conversation will be dominated by the situation in Afghanistan, less than 24 hours after President Joe Biden said he "stood squarely behind" his decision to withdraw troops from the country, which fell to the Taliban over the weekend.

Sullivan opened the briefing with a statement doubling down on the administration's decision to withdraw personnel and also attempted to justify the decision to hold off evacuating the US embassy in Kabul.