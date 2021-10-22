Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is holding a briefing with reporters on Friday (22 October).

The conference comes less than 24 hours after President Joe Biden appeared at a CNN town hall event in Baltimore.

During the discussion, Mr Biden said the US would defend Taiwan if China attacked, in an apparent departure from a long-held US foreign policy position.

He also proposed “fundamental” changes to the Senate’s controversial filibuster rule, after Republicans blocked major legislation designed to secure voting rights for all Americans this week.

Ms Psaki could be pressed on these issues on Friday.

