Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, is holding her daily briefing with journalists.

She is speaking on the one-year anniversary of the 6 January 2021 insurrection attempt, where hundreds were injured as supporters of Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol.

Joe Biden has already spoken to mark the day, blaming former president Trump for spreading a “web of lies” that led to the deadly riot.

Senate Democrats, as well as some members of the House of Representatives, have also made speeches and held a moment of silence on the one-year anniversary.

