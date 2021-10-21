Watch live as White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds briefing

White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is holding a news conference with reporters on Thursday (21 October).

Earlier today, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris delivered remarks on voting rights as they observed the 10th anniversary of the Martin Luther King, Jr. memorial in Washington DC.

Mr Biden spoke of the “ongoing push and pull” between progress and struggle as he addressed the crowd and suggested the nation faces an “inflection point” in the battle for the “soul of America”.

