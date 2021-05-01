Watch live as Jen Psaki gives White House briefing

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, is holding a briefing with journalists on Monday (14 March).

As she speaks, Joe Biden is addressing the National League of Cities conference in Washington DC.

During his speech, the president is expected to discuss the American Rescue Plan, the bipartisan infrastructure law and economic recovery.

Ms Psaki could also take questions on the same topic and is also likely to speak more on America’s response to the conflict in Ukraine, which continues to escalate.

