Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, is holding a briefing with journalists on Wednesday (16 March).

She will be taking questions just hours after Volodymyr Zelensky made a plea to Congress, asking for further support to fight against Russia’s invasion.

The president of Ukraine asked for the US for air defence systems and fighter jets as an alternative to a no-fly zone over his country.

Joe Biden confirmed later on Wednesday that a further $800m of assistance will be sent to help fight off Russia’s assault.

