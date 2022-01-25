Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing after sending military aid to Ukraine

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, is holding a briefing with journalists on Tuesday (25 January).

Yesterday’s press conference was dominated by discussions over the situation in Ukraine, with tensions continuing to rise in the region.

President Joe Biden has already put 8,500 troops on alert and has said there is “total unanimity” with European leaders over the build-up of Russian forces on its border with Ukraine.

The West has also promised “unprecedented” sanctions against Russia if it were to invade.

Ms Psaki will likely be facing further questions on the situation today.

Sign up to our newsletters here.