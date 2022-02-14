Watch live as Karine Jean-Pierre holds White House briefing as Ukraine tensions rise

White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is holding a briefing with reporters.

Monday marks the four-year anniversary of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Ms Jean-Pierre will likely discuss President Joe Biden’s efforts to curb gun violence, as well as his latest discussions with world leaders on the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The Pentagon has warned that Mr Biden’s recent hour-long call with Vladimir Putin proved tensions are not improving in Eastern Europe with spokesman John Kirby warning that “major military action could happen any day now.”

Sign up to our newsletters here.