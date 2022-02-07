White House says it ‘100% supports’ US athletes protesting at Olympics

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said that the Biden administration fully supports any American Olympic athletes who choose to protest during the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Ms Psaki’s comments contradict a warning given by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said she “[did] not encourage them to speak out against the Chinese government there” over fears for their safety.

Ms Psaki said she was aware of Pelosi’s comments but said the White House “support[s] our athletes 100 percent”.

“All athletes have the right to freely express themselves,” she said.

