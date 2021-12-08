White House unveils Christmas decorations for 2021 holiday season

The White House has released an eye-catching video showing the Christmas decorations for the 2021 holiday season.

Jill Biden chose the theme “Gifts From the Heart”, with each room decorated according to its own mini-theme, including the “Gift of Family” and the “Gift of Service”, which is dedicated to the military, frontline workers and first responders.

The Blue room’s official White House Christmas tree is dotted with peace doves holding white ribbons bearing the name of each state.

