The cost of meat and other grocery products in the U.S. has increased since the onset of the pandemic and is expected to carry on rising.

Kroger CFO and senior vice president Gary Millerchip said the retailer will be "passing along higher cost to the customer where it makes sense to do so".

White House statistics showed that since December 2020, prices have surged on three main products - beef, pork and poultry.

The White House said he four large conglomerates that control a large part of the market for these products, "have been raising prices while generating record profits during the pandemic.".