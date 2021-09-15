Watch as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a live briefing.

The briefing comes as US president Joe Biden meets with senators at the White House to hear their concerns about Democrats’ plans to pass a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package.

Biden is also meeting with top executives from companies that have endorsed vaccine mandates in order to highlight such mandates’ benefits to the economy and rally more business support for them. The US is grappling with Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy as the country continues its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.