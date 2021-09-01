The White House press secretary Jen Psaki is holding a live briefing today after President Biden described the Afghanistan evacuation mission as an "extraordinary success".

It comes as Psaki was forced to defend Biden after families of fallen troops called the president "insincere" for allegedly looking at the time during the “dignified transfer” ceremony for the 13 US soldiers killed in the terror attack near Kabul airport.

The Pentagon has also denied abandoning military dogs in Kabul after viral images claimed to capture cages of dogs left behind.