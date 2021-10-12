White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki will hold a press briefing on October 12th, as the House is slated to vote on the debt ceiling.

The House will vote on the short-term lift of the debt limit passed in the Senate last week and If approved, the measure would push off a possible default of the country’s debts into December.

The party has acknowledged they will likely have to cut $1 trillion or more from their $3.5 trillion social and climate proposal in order to pass legislation with a razor-thin majority and no Republican votes.